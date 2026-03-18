Are US Airport Closures Coming?

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

A TSA official has warned that the ongoing government shutdown may lead to the closure of US airports due to critical staffing shortages. The Transportation Security Administration is facing a potential operational collapse as the National Deployment Office, responsible for sending emergency relief staff, is fully depleted. With record-breaking spring break travel expected, major airports are experiencing long security lines and delays as TSA agents, working without pay, struggle to cope with the strain. CEOs from major airlines are urging Congress to pass new laws to prevent such disruptions in the future.