Janet Jackson Signs New Deal

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Janet Jackson has signed a global publishing deal with Believe Music Publishing, covering her extensive catalog of hits. This move signifies her ongoing influence in shaping her music’s reach and value worldwide. The partnership with Believe Music Publishing adds weight to its roster and expands Janet’s legacy to new audiences. By securing ownership and control over her work, Janet Jackson continues to strategically position her brand for long-term success, showcasing her enduring impact in the music industry.