Da Brat and Judy celebrate the joy of welcoming a new baby, a life-changing blessing.

Judy built a $140M beauty empire from just $400, driven by resilience and vision.

As the first female rapper to sell 1M records, Da Brat's historic music career continues to impact the culture.

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

When hip-hop royalty meets business brilliance, you get the unstoppable duo of Da Brat and Judy Harris Dupart. In a recent interview with The Madd Hatta, the platinum-selling MC and the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products sat down to celebrate their latest chapters. From their beautiful journey into motherhood to massive career milestones, the couple shared insights that empower and inspire our community.

The Gift of Motherhood

For Da Brat and Judy, family takes center stage. Welcoming their new baby has brought profound joy to the couple. Reflecting on this life-changing blessing, Da Brat shared, “It’s the best gift that I’ve ever gotten in my whole life from God and my beautiful wife.” Judy expressed her own joy in watching Da Brat embrace this new role, noting she is giving her wife the space to parent naturally and authentically.

Building a Beauty Empire

Judy’s entrepreneurial journey stands as a masterclass in resilience and vision. Starting Kaleidoscope Hair Products with just $400, she has built a beauty empire generating over $140 million in sales. She credits her remarkable drive to her roots: “I think being from New Orleans, you have to have resilience. You know, going through Katrina and losing everything and having to get it back, you learn how to rebuild.”

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Continuing to innovate for diverse cultural needs, Judy recently launched Curl Math, a collection specifically formulated for curly hair, now hitting the shelves at major retailers like CVS and Walmart.

Making Musical History

Da Brat, a beloved co-host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, also took time to reflect on her historic music career. As the first solo female rapper to sell a million records, her legacy is firmly cemented. “No matter what you do or say, you can’t change that,” she proudly stated. Fans also have a reason to celebrate, as she teased unreleased R&B material and a deep desire to write gospel music.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Together, Da Brat and Judy are a true testament to Black excellence. Through collaborative ventures like their book, The Way Love Goes, and the protective styling line, Kaleidoscope by the Brat, they continue to uplift the culture. Their shared vision celebrates diversity, community impact, and the power of building a legacy alongside the one you love.

Check out The Madd Hatta’s interview with Da Brat and Mrs. Judy Harris-Dupart below.