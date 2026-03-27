Women’s History Month: Building a “Campus of Hope”: Charity Carter

Source: General / The Madd Hatta Show

When there is vision, there is provision. This powerful mantra is the driving force behind Charity Carter, a visionary leader and community champion who recently sat down with The Madd Hatta on Majic 102.1 to share her incredible journey. In a heartfelt Women’s History Month interview, Carter detailed how she is reshaping the landscape of Missouri City, Texas, proving that a deep commitment to the community can build literal and figurative foundations for our future.

Carter’s story begins with the Edison Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit she created to honor her parents, Robert and Bertha Edison. Growing up as a young dancer in public schools, Carter’s parents sacrificed deeply to ensure she had the opportunity to train in spaces where she saw other brown girls thriving. Today, she is paying that investment forward.

Recognizing that many families were being priced out of high-quality arts programming, Carter took a massive leap of faith. She and her team acquired 12.5 acres in the Briargate area to revitalize a community staple. But Carter didn’t just stop at dance classes. Understanding the holistic needs of her community, she partnered with local leaders to launch the Edison Lofts. This 126-unit complex provides beautiful, affordable housing, ensuring families have a safe place to live right next door to where they learn and create.

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The next phase of her bold initiative is a sprawling seven-acre Cultural Arts Center, which will feature a 400-seat main stage theater, healthcare facilities, and retail spaces. It is a true “Campus of Hope.”

As a woman of color taking on commercial real estate and community development, Carter faced her share of pushback. Yet, she stood firm, earning the trust of the residents by remaining local, touchable, and accountable.

Carter is doing more than just building affordable homes and performance stages; she is empowering voices and celebrating diverse talents. By creating this inclusive space, she is showing young girls and aspiring entrepreneurs that our dreams are valid, our communities deserve the best, and we have the power to be the change we want to see.

Check out Charity Carter’s interview with The Madd Hatta on Majic 102.1 below.