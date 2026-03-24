Listen Live
Close
News

JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After First 2 Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out

Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

Published on March 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Source: Elsa / Getty

Hate or love it, JAŸ-Z always has a backup plan. While announcing that tickets to his first Yankee Stadium shows had already sold out, the Brooklyn mogul announced that a third date has been added.

Called “Extra Innings” the third concert date is going down on Sunday, July 12. Of course, tickets go on sale the same day of the announcement (March 24) at 1 pm via LiveNation.com, so good luck with that. Just for reference, tickets for the first pair of shows were going for over $1,000 and according to Live Nation, they sold out in minutes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWRfcF9kUBN/

While the July 10 date is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the next night pays homage to the 25h anniversary of The Blueprint, it’s still unclear if night three will have its own theme. Early speculation is that it could be another “B-Sides” type show or set of his greatest hits.

The news also arrives as GQ magazine dropped its April issue cover story that features have speaking on the 30 years since his debut album and more.

JAŸ-Z is always a point of discussion in Hip-Hop circles, despite it being a smooth nine years since he dropped a solo album, 4:44, in 2017 and about eight since his Everything Is Love collab album with his wife Beyoncé as The Carters.

Needless to say, umlaut JAŸ-Z is trending on social media with a wide range of reactions to his latest endeavors. See some of the more interesting and passionate takes below.

Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
11 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Queen Latifah’s Royal Style Moments Have Us Bowing Down Every Time

Comment
10 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

Comment
Los Angeles Urban League's 50th Anniversary Whitney M. Young, Jr. Awards And Celebration
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Kiki Shepard Dies at Age 74

Comment
Pussycat Dolls
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Pussycat Dolls Tickets With Lil Kim And Mýa!

Comment
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Easter Style Inspo: Cute, Classy Easter Outfits To Step Into Spring

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close