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Copyright Case Reversal

Supreme Court reverses $1B copyright lawsuit

Published on March 25, 2026
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Supreme Court Building pediment at dusk
Source: Ward DeWitt / Getty

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled in favor of Cox Communications in a long-standing copyright infringement case against record labels, overturning a $1 billion judgment. The decision states that ISPs like Cox are not liable for infringement by their users unless they induce infringement through marketing or create a service tailored for infringement. This victory for ISPs raises questions about the future of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) and the notice-and-takedown system. While the ruling shields ISPs from liability, it leaves uncertainty for web hosts, search engines, and other online services regarding their potential liability for copyright infringement. The impact of this decision on the DMCA’s safe harbor provisions remains unclear, with potential implications for various online service providers.

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