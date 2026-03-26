‘The Mothership’ at ESSENCE Fest 2026

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In 1976, George Clinton made a grand entrance on stage in New Orleans from a spaceship called The Mothership, marking a pivotal moment in music history. Nearly 50 years later, Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will return to New Orleans to close out the ESSENCE Festival of Culture® with a curated performance. The impact of P-Funk and The Mothership on music and culture is profound, inspiring a new wave of Afrofuturistic ideals and influencing artists like Prince, Dr. Dre, Outkast, and Kendrick Lamar. The upcoming event aims to celebrate community, legacy, and the future of funk music, embodying the spirit of liberation through art that P-Funk brought to the stage.