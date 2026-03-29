Chilli’s MAGA Statement

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Chilli clarifies her stance on MAGA after a controversial statement, stating she does not support policies she believes harm Americans and admitting she did not fully understand what she was endorsing. She explains that she thought she was supporting causes related to human trafficking prevention and veterans, which are personal to her. Chilli takes accountability for her mistake and asks for grace while she navigates the situation, choosing to address the issue directly rather than letting the internet dictate the narrative.