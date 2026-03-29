Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Chilli’s MAGA Statement

TLC Singer Says She Is Not MAGA After Backlash

Published on March 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Chilli clarifies her stance on MAGA after a controversial statement, stating she does not support policies she believes harm Americans and admitting she did not fully understand what she was endorsing. She explains that she thought she was supporting causes related to human trafficking prevention and veterans, which are personal to her. Chilli takes accountability for her mistake and asks for grace while she navigates the situation, choosing to address the issue directly rather than letting the internet dictate the narrative.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Easter Style Inspo: Cute, Classy Easter Outfits To Step Into Spring

Comment
11 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Queen Latifah’s Royal Style Moments Have Us Bowing Down Every Time

Comment
15 Items
Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

'Beauty In Black' Star Xavier Smalls Under Fire After Calling LGBT Community An "Abomination"

Comment
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Was The TSA Crisis Written In Project 2025?

Comment
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Simone Ledward Boseman Opens Up About Chadwick Boseman’s Private Cancer Battle

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close