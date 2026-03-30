Listen Live
Close
Television

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer

HBO's Hit Teen Drama Returns With A Time Jump

Published on March 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 25, 2026
Source: FJLON3/Mega / Getty

The latest trailer for “Euphoria” Season 3 reveals a darker and more dangerous vision for the characters, with themes of old-Hollywood grandeur and American Western iconography. The promo showcases Nate and Cassie’s wedding, Maddy’s return, and Rue’s escalating struggles. The trailer hints at a broader narrative scope and higher stakes for the characters, with appearances from a range of cast members. “Euphoria” Season 3 premieres on Sunday, April 12 on HBO Max.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
11 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Queen Latifah’s Royal Style Moments Have Us Bowing Down Every Time

Comment
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Easter Style Inspo: Cute, Classy Easter Outfits To Step Into Spring

Comment
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Was The TSA Crisis Written In Project 2025?

Comment
Klassic Kuts Logo
Music  |  Madd Hatta

KLASSIC KUTS: “Say Ughhh! The Groove That Started It”

Comment
15 Items
Pop Culture  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

'Beauty In Black' Star Xavier Smalls Under Fire After Calling LGBT Community An "Abomination"

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close