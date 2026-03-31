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Pharrell Williams Redefining Menswear

Pharrell Williams Strengthens Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Identity

Published on March 31, 2026
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Louis Vuitton - Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 - Front Row
Source: WWD / Getty

At Paris Fashion Week, Pharrell Williams presented his second full menswear collection for Louis Vuitton, showcasing a refined and cohesive vision that builds on his debut. The Fall 2026 collection featured bold color blocking, innovative tailoring, and culturally rich accessories, reflecting Pharrell’s unique approach to blending streetwear and luxury. The collection received strong praise from buyers and editors for its commercial viability and creative clarity, signaling a successful evolution of Louis Vuitton’s menswear division under Pharrell’s direction. This collection marks a shift towards inclusivity of reference and cultural storytelling in fashion, positioning Louis Vuitton as a leading voice in the industry’s ongoing conversation about menswear in 2026.

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