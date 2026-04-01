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Sam’s Club Membership Increasing

Sam's Club Just Made A Change To Membership Pricing

Published on April 1, 2026
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Sam’s Club is increasing its membership fees, with the basic annual Club membership going from $50 to $60 per year and the Plus membership increasing from $110 to $120 per year. While the price hike isn’t significant, it may impact current members’ decisions. The convenience of bulk shopping at Sam’s Club, especially for non-food items, may still make the membership worth it for many customers, especially considering the limited alternatives in the Deep East Texas area.

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