H-Town Headlines

NASA launches first crewed mission to the moon since 1972.

Texas power grid audit finds over 100 companies with foreign ties.

Texas aims to reduce food stamp error rate to avoid $773M penalty.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

NASA Launches Artemis 2 Moon Mission

(Cape Canaveral, FL) — They won’t land on the moon, but they will travel deeper into space than any human ever before. NASA successfully launched Artemis 2 on its historic trip around the moon on Wednesday. Crowds flocked to Florida’s Space Coast to watch the massive SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft launch from the Kennedy Space Center with four astronauts on board. It’s the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972 and is scheduled to last ten days.

Power Grid Audit

(Austin, TX) — Companies that connect to the Texas power grid have been ordered to admit if they have connections to our enemies overseas. The Electric Reliability Council, today, gave an update of their audit. ERCOT’s Chad Seely says there were more than 100-companies that admitted they have ties to China, North Korea, Russia or Iran. That, though, does not disqualify them because they had no control over the grid.

Food Stamp Fraud

(Austin, TX) — A ban on sugary sweet sodas and candy is not the only big change to the Texas Food Stamp program. There is also a push to crack down on Food Stamp fraud. Texas, and other states, have until next year to bring their SNAP error rate below six-percent. Right now it’s at eight-percent. And if we don’t, it could cost taxpayers up to 773-million dollars.

Camp Mystic Reopening

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(Kerrville, TX) — The Hill Country summer camp where 27 kids and counselors were killed last summer plans to re-open in a few months. That’s according to a license renewal filing with the state. The owner of Camp Mystic only plan to open their Cypress Lake campus, which was not affected by the floods. They say it is “in compliance with all aspects of the state’s new camp safety laws.”

Megachurch Pastor Serves Sentence For Sex ABuse

(Oklahoma City, OK) — The founder of a Texas megachurch is out of jail after serving six months for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the 1980s. Robert Morris was released from jail on Tuesday in Oklahoma, where he committed the crimes more than four decades ago. He’ll also be on the hook for 270-thousand in restitution to the victim, who called him a pedophile disguised as a preacher. Morris, who once served as a spiritual adviser to President Trump, founded Gateway Church outside of Dallas back in 2000.

Memorial Hermann, BCBS Fail To Come To Terms

(Houston, TX) — Memorial Hermann Health System is out of network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as of Wednesday. The Houston-based hospital system and the insurer were unable to agree on terms after months of negotiation. Memorial Hermann blamed what it called Blue Cross Blue Shield’s “unreasonable demands” and endless bargaining tactics. The insurance company said it couldn’t agree to new contracts that didn’t protect the interests of its members and customers.

HPD Officers Shoot, Kill Man Armed With Butcher Knife In SW Houston

(Houston, TX) — A deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday morning in southwest Houston is under investigation. Officer responded after 11 a.m. to reports of a man with a butcher knife in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Bellfort near Fondren. When officers arrived, they say the man approached them aggressively with the butcher knife. Officers shot the armed man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. There were no other injuries.

Progress Reported In Unsolved ‘Texas Killing Fields’ Case After Recent Arrest

(Galveston, TX) — Prosecutors say they’re making progress in the investigation of a series of murders in an area known as the Texas Killing Fields. James Elmore was arrested on Tuesday for manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Elmore is accused of helping suspect Clyde Hedrick hide the bodies of two of the victims. Hedrick was never charged with any of the killings prior to his death last month at age 72. A Galveston County prosecutor says Hedrick was in the hospital and committed suicide by removing his ventilator.

Astros Beat Red Sox To Complete Three-Game Sweep

(Houston, TX) — The Astros swept the Red Sox in Space City. Houston beat Boston 6-4 in the finale of a three-game series at Daikin Park. Carlos Correa hit his first homer of the year on a three-run blast in the fifth inning. Christian Vazquez also homered while Yordan Alvarez scored two runs. Starting pitcher Mike Burrows earned his first win and Bryan Abreu recorded his first save as the Astros improved to 5-and-2. They visit the Athletics tomorrow night.

Rockets Beat Bucks In Houston

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets extended their winning streak to four games with a 119-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Toyota Center. Reed Sheppard paced Houston with 27 points while knocking down nine shots from 3-point range. Alperen Sengun chipped in 25 points as the Rockets improved to 47-and-29. They host the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.