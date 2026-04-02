Lizzo Opens Up About Being 30-Year-Old Virgin Over Grammy Pact

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Lizzo recently shared on a podcast that she remained a virgin until she won a Grammy, which she achieved in 2020. The singer revealed that she kept her promise to herself and lost her virginity after winning three Grammys that year. Lizzo also discussed her first kiss, which happened when she was 21, and her religious upbringing that influenced her decisions about intimacy. She is currently in a relationship and has completed work on her upcoming album, ‘Love In Real Life’.

During college at the University of Houston, when her friend group started asking questions, she panicked and made up stories just to fit in.

The embarrassment was real, and she carried that weight for a long time. When she finally won her first Grammy in 2020, everything changed.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She picked up three awards that night for “Truth Hurts,” the deluxe version of “Cuz I Love You,” and “Jerome,” and she made good on her promise to herself shortly after.

The journey to that moment wasn’t easy. Her first kiss came at 21 on New Year’s Eve, and it was forced on her without consent.

She was furious about it, feeling like that moment had been stolen from her.

That experience shaped how she approached intimacy moving forward, making her even more determined to wait for something that felt right and meaningful.

Lizzo’s personal growth story shows how she’s always been intentional about her life choices.

Fast forward to now, and Lizzo’s in a completely different place. She’s been with Myke Wright since going public with their relationship in 2022, and she’s been vocal about how much she loves him.

Beyond her personal life, she’s also been focused on her health and wellness, dropping around 60 pounds and 16 percent of her body fat since 2023. Great choice to wait Lizzo