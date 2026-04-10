Honoring a Legacy At Family Day in the Park

Source: Ashley Turner Captain / General

For 18 years, the Family Day in the Park has stood as a beacon of fellowship, joy, and unity for the Houston community. This year, the highly anticipated gathering takes on a profound new meaning. Hosted by Ashley Turner Captain, the 18th Annual Family Day in the Park celebrates the life and enduring legacy of her late father, the Honorable Sylvester Turner.

“This is the best way that I feel like I can honor him and honor his legacy,” Ashley shared, reflecting on her father’s deep passion for ensuring local families had a safe, vibrant place to gather without worrying about the cost. Continuing this cherished tradition is her personal way to empower voices and celebrate diversity within the city he loved so dearly.

Set to be a spectacular afternoon of fun and cultural connection, this completely free event brings the city together for an unforgettable experience. Families can enjoy mouth-watering free food, refreshing drinks, exciting baseball games, and engaging activities designed for all ages—from a bustling kids’ zone to a dedicated, lively space just for seniors.

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The soundtrack for the day promises to keep everyone on their feet, featuring electrifying live music performances by Houston mainstay J. Paul Jr. and The Zydeco Nubreedz, Zacardi Cortez, Darrell Walls, Aaron Fuller And New Movement and Southeast Inspirational Choir.

Join our community as we gather to celebrate a monumental leader. This is more than just a festival; it is a heartfelt family reunion. Come out, connect with your neighbors, and experience a beautiful day of inclusive joy that honors a legacy of true public service.

Join us Saturday, April 11th at Sylvester Turner Park – 2800 West Little York and gates open at Noon til 7:00 PM.

Remember, it’s an absolutely free event.

CHECK OUT THE INTERVIEW BY CLICKING BELOW TO THE MADD HATTA SHOW PODCAST.

https://madd-hatta-morning-show-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/honoring-a-legacy-celebrating-community-at-family-day-in-the-park