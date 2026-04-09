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What Songs Will Bruno Do?

Here’s the setlist for Bruno Mars The Romantic World Tour 2026

Published on April 9, 2026
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Bruno Mars Houston 2026
Source: Bruno Mars / Live Nation

Bruno Mars is set to kick off his 2026 stadium tour with a tightly structured show that balances new material with his classic hits. The setlist includes songs from his 24K Magic album as well as new tracks like “Cha Cha Cha” and “God Was Showing Off.” The tour will feature a rotating lineup of openers, including Anderson .Paak and Leon Thomas. While the exact details of the tour are still being finalized, fans can expect a high-energy performance from Bruno Mars that showcases his polished and professional stage presence.

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