KLASSIC KUTS: Doggie Style on the Dancefloor

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Back in the late-80s club era, when freestyle, Miami bass, and hip-house were all colliding on sweaty dance floors, Afro‑Rican slid through with a record that DJs still swear could heat up a room in seconds: Give It All You Got (Doggie Style).

You know the jam…The DJ flips the record, ignores the obvious radio mix, and reaches straight for the dub. That the record samples a male voice counting down in spanish and english (uno, two tres, four) violin and beats bang with a the scratching of James Brown saying, “Pick Up On This!” Suddenly the floor belongs to the dancers. It wasn’t just a song—it was a weapon. For many DJs, it was the version. Less vocals, more rhythm, hella scratch and it was just asking you to move. The crowd immediately responded.

Afro-Rican—producer Eric Figaro and MC Ray G—were masters of that late-80s hybrid energy. Their sound blended freestyle melodies, hip-hop attitude, and club-ready percussion in a way that felt tailor-made for roller rinks, block parties, and midnight mix shows. “Give It All You Got (Doggie Style)” landed right at the tail end of the golden freestyle explosion, but it carried the swagger of hip-hop and the bounce of bass music. Translation? It crossed scenes effortlessly.

And let’s keep it real: this was one of those joints that guaranteed the Hotties hit the floor. Whether it was the Running Man, the Cabbage Patch, or whatever new move somebody debuted that weekend, this track created a runway for dancers. Every city had its own flavor, but the reaction was universal—once the beat dropped, nobody stayed seated.

Today, the record lives on in DJ crates, throwback sets, and nostalgic playlists that celebrate the raw club energy of the late 80s. It’s proof that sometimes the dub mix tells the real story—and the dance floor always remembers.