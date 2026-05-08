KLASSIC KUTS: The Jam That Made Kids Pop And Tick

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

When Bill Summers & Summer’s Heat dropped Call It What You Want in 1981, it was a rhythm laboratory: percussion-heavy, groove-laced, and built with that unmistakable Bay Area-to-New Orleans fusion energy that Bill Summers was known for.

Summers, already respected for his work as a percussionist in jazz and fusion circles, brought that deep rhythmic intelligence into a funk setting that felt both sophisticated and street-certified. The result? A track that didn’t just play in clubs—it moved neighborhoods.

And let’s talk real life impact: when this record hit, the kids were outside popping in the streets like it was a national dance instruction. Every corner had somebody trying to catch that beat breakdown, hitting robotic moves, ticking, locking, and creating their own versions of what would later evolve into street dance culture. The groove was that infectious.

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“Call It What You Want” sits in that sweet spot where funk meets early electro energy—tight drums, layered percussion, and a bassline that refuses to sit still. It’s instrumental funk that tells a story without saying a word.

Bill Summers created one of those records where the streets respond before radio even finishes catching up. And Boy, it was a time we had.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Bill Summers & Summer’s Heat – Call It What You Want. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta