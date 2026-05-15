KLASSIC KUTS: The Crate Must-Have

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

I generally try to talk about songs that move myself and the culture a particular way. And I realize also that some records were never meant to be chart-toppers… they were destined to become foundations. That’s exactly the case with Synthetic Substitution by Melvin Bliss—a track most people may not know by name, but everybody has heard.

Now I’ll be honest: I have no clue what Mr. Melvin Bliss was singing about or the deeper meaning to Synthetic Substitution to this day—and when you’re young and a DJ, you don’t care. Your’re on the hunt for the dopest beats. It was about that drum break in the intro—that raw, clean, perfectly timed groove that became one of the most sampled pieces of music history.

Back in the 1980s, if you had a crate of records and didn’t have this one, you weren’t serious. This was a hip-hop staple, a must-have breakbeat that DJs and producers treated like gold. That intro drum pattern became the backbone for countless records.

We’re talking heavyweights who built careers on pieces of this groove: Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, Eric B. & Rakim, EPMD, De La Soul, Run-DMC-era producers, N.W.A., Dr. Dre, Wu-Tang Clan, and so many more—all touching this rhythm in some way, shape, or form.

What’s wild is Melvin Bliss himself never saw that kind of long-term recognition when the record first dropped under producer Herb Rooney. But over time, “Synthetic Substitution” became less of a song and more of a DNA strand in hip-hop production.

No hooks needed. No radio push required. Just a funky beat you could bob ya heard to.

Sometimes you don’t need to understand the song… you just need to it’s funky.

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As I think about my initial comment, maybe this song did move myself and the culture a particular way.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Melvin Bliss – Synthetic Substitution. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta