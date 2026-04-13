AV R&B Minute; SZA, Mary J Blige And More

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SZA clarifies rumors about being Justin Bieber’s backup at Coachella 2026, denying claims that she was paid to keep her schedule open in case Bieber dropped out. Bieber recently performed at the festival and is set to return for a second headline appearance. Despite mixed reactions to his performance, many stars, including Kylie Jenner and Katy Perry, were eager to watch him perform. Bieber reportedly received a $10 million payout for his headlining set, with sources suggesting that the performance is a launch for a potential comeback tour.

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Mary J. Blige Candidly Opens up About Battling Addiction Early in Her Music Career: ‘It Was Either Put up or Shut Up’

Mary J. Blige’s music has always been about perseverance, with albums like My Life and songs like “Be Without You” reflecting her journey of overcoming pain. She struggled with self-hatred and uncertainty, but eventually found the strength to let go of the past and embrace growth. Blige credits her husband for helping her through her darkest times and acknowledges the impact her music has had on others facing similar struggles. Despite years of hardship, she has emerged stronger and more resilient, inspiring fans with her story of healing and self-discovery.

Teyana Taylor Pairs Futuristic Chrome Face Piece With Water Drop Illusion Net Dress During Coachella

Teyana Taylor stole the show at Coachella with her futuristic fashion choices, including a stunning optical illusion naked dress covered in silver orb details. She accessorized with a Schiaparelli silver chrome face piece, bug-eye sunglasses, and metallic jewelry. Taylor also rocked a fiery red hair color, adding to the overall high-fashion look. Her Coachella style showcased her versatility, from the avant-garde illusion dress to a more laid-back streetwear-inspired outfit the night before. Teyana Taylor’s fashion range continues to impress and set her apart as a style icon at the festival.