Doc Rivers Fired

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks’ challenging 2025-26 season has concluded, leading to uncertainty about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the team. Antetokounmpo’s limited playing time due to calf injuries raised questions about his long-term commitment to the franchise. Despite his reduced appearances, he maintained high efficiency on the court. Speculation about a contract extension for Antetokounmpo has intensified, with the player emphasizing the importance of family in his decision-making process. The Bucks face a pivotal offseason as they navigate trade rumors and the possibility of securing their superstar’s future in Milwaukee.



