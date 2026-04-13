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Doc Rivers Fired

Doc Rivers officially out as Milwaukee Bucks coach

Published on April 13, 2026
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Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks’ challenging 2025-26 season has concluded, leading to uncertainty about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the team. Antetokounmpo’s limited playing time due to calf injuries raised questions about his long-term commitment to the franchise. Despite his reduced appearances, he maintained high efficiency on the court. Speculation about a contract extension for Antetokounmpo has intensified, with the player emphasizing the importance of family in his decision-making process. The Bucks face a pivotal offseason as they navigate trade rumors and the possibility of securing their superstar’s future in Milwaukee.

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