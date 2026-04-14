AV H -Town Sports Minute: Texans, Astros And More.

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Texans' Tank Dell Still Recovering From 2024 Knee Injury

Published on April 14, 2026
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Texas Tech v Houston
Source: Kenneth Richmond / Getty

Texans’ WR Tank Dell Still Recovering From 2024 Knee Injury

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is still making his long recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2024 season. Dell was injured while catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. He underwent two surgeries and missed the entire 2025 season. He’s reportedly making a strong recovery, but Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says he won’t be rushed back into organized team activities. Texans general manager Nick Caserio says the team will evaluate Dell’s condition after spring workouts.

Astros Lose To Mariners In Series Finale

The Astros were swept by the AL West rival Mariners.  Houston lost to Seattle 6-2 in the finale of a four-game series at T-Mobile Park.  Yainer Diaz collected the team’s lone RBI while Isaac Paredes led the team with two hits.  Starting pitcher Mike Burrows was charged with his third loss after allowing six runs through six innings.  The Astros have lost eight in-a-row to sit at 6-and-11.  They host the Colorado Rockies tonight. 

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Source: Jack Compton / Getty

Astros Place Pena, Imai On Injury List

The Astros will be without a pair of key players for the foreseeable future.  Houston has placed shortstop Jeremy Pena and starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai on the injury list.  Pena is currently ailing from a Grade One right hamstring strain, while Imai is out because of arm fatigue.  Pena is coming off his first All-Star appearance last season and is currently batting .256 with five runs scored through 10 games played.  Imai is 1-and-0 with 13 strikeouts and a 7.27 ERA through three starts.

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