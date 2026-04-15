Stop The Silence: Join Kandi Eastman and Sisters Network April 18

Get ready to show up and show out for the 16th annual Sisters Network Stop the Silence 5K Walk and Run, happening Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at Tom Bass Park.

Hosted by the largest African American breast cancer survivorship organization in the country, this national event is a true celebration of life, resilience, and community. Participants can expect a high-energy “love fest” featuring live music, dancing, and a variety of local exhibitors offering great giveaways. The event also welcomes a very special guest this year—breast cancer survivor Kimmi Scott from the OWN network’s hit show Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Whether you are walking with family, joining the brand-new Greater Houston chapter’s team, or just coming to connect with others, this empowering morning is all about making health a top priority while celebrating diversity and the power of pink.

Beyond the fun and fellowship, your participation directly empowers women in our community who are navigating life after a breast cancer diagnosis. Sisters Network stands apart by providing crucial financial assistance directly to survivors, helping cover everyday essentials like rent, mortgages, and utilities for those in active treatment. The funds raised also sponsor free mammograms and ultrasounds for uninsured women, championing the vital message that early detection is the best protection. You can join this inclusive journey and make some noise for the cause by registering today at stopthesilencewalk.org. By stepping up and walking together, we give hope, build strength in numbers, and ensure that women facing breast cancer know they have an entire community standing right beside them.