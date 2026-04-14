Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

King Harris Arrested

King Harris Arrested for Drug Possession While Wearing Pokémon Onesie

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

King Harris
Source: BOSSIP / Bossip

King Harris, son of T.I. and Tiny, was caught with a THC vape pen during a traffic stop in Georgia while wearing a Pikachu onesie. The situation escalated as he faced a felony charge for possession, along with obstruction and traffic violations. Despite the humorous outfit and online jokes, the legal consequences in Georgia for drug offenses are serious. The incident has garnered attention on social media, but King Harris may be facing significant legal repercussions.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Stéphane Rolland - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Andra Day Wins Over Ex-Manager

Comment
HATTAS MADD VACATION 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Hatta’s Madd Vacation: Win The Ultimate Walt Disney World Experience

Comment
The R&B Tour
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Chris Brown and Usher Bring The R and B Tour to Houston October 9

Comment
Afrika Bambaataa Portrait Session
Celebrity  |  KG Smooth

Hip Hop Lost Another One

Comment
Las Vegas Celebrates Bruno Mars Day On The Strip
Entertainment  |  Min. Anthony Valary

Bruno Mars breaks Silence On Debt Rumours

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close