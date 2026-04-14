King Harris Arrested

Source: BOSSIP / Bossip

King Harris, son of T.I. and Tiny, was caught with a THC vape pen during a traffic stop in Georgia while wearing a Pikachu onesie. The situation escalated as he faced a felony charge for possession, along with obstruction and traffic violations. Despite the humorous outfit and online jokes, the legal consequences in Georgia for drug offenses are serious. The incident has garnered attention on social media, but King Harris may be facing significant legal repercussions.