Phil Garner, the gritty infielder known as “Scrap Iron” who later guided the Houston Astros to their first World Series appearance, has died at 76 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. His family confirmed he passed away Saturday, remembering a man whose passion for baseball never faded.

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Phil Garner built a reputation on toughness and consistency during a 16-year Major League Baseball career. He played for the Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, earning three All-Star selections along the way. Garner’s defining moment came in 1979 with Pittsburgh, when he played a pivotal role in the club’s World Series championship. He hit .417 in the National League Championship Series and an impressive .500 in the World Series, helping the Pirates rally from a 3-1 deficit.

Over 1,860 games, Garner posted a .260 batting average with 109 home runs, 738 RBIs and 225 stolen bases, showcasing versatility by starting more than 700 games at both second and third base.

After his playing days, Garner transitioned into managing, compiling a 985-1,054 record across 15 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and Astros. His tenure in Houston was highlighted by the franchise’s first World Series appearance in 2005. Garner also held Milwaukee’s managerial wins record until Craig Counsell surpassed it in 2022.

Remembered as a fierce competitor and respected leader, Garner leaves behind a lasting legacy defined by determination, leadership and an enduring love for the game.

Scrap Iron Legacy: Phil Garner, Astros’ First World Series Manager, Dies at 76 was originally published on theboxhouston.com