Luther Vandross Estate Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inclusion

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

The estate of Luther Vandross has expressed deep emotion over his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026, with manager David Gottlieb envisioning Vandross’ joyful reaction. The family is thrilled and eagerly awaiting the ceremony in November, marking a long-awaited recognition for the late music icon. Vandross, known for hits like “Never Too Much,” will join a diverse group of inductees, including Phil Collins and Sade, with renewed interest in his work contributing to the timing of the honor. Gottlieb highlighted Vandross’ enduring connection through his music, emphasizing the importance of love in today’s world.“The first would be very similar to when he won his first Grammy,” According to Billboard, says Gottlieb. “You’d see Luther’s smiling face and then hear him singing a line from a song. Maybe ‘So Amazing’ or maybe he’d be riffing on ‘Bad Boy/Having a Party.’” When he accepted his Grammy at the 1991 ceremony, Vandross sang a snippet from “Here and Now” to a standing ovation.

Or,” Gottlieb continues with a laugh, “he might just say with that same smile, ‘It’s about that time, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.’”

Vandross — whose catalog of classics includes “Never Too Much,” “Any Love” and “If This World Were Mine,” his duet with Cheryl Lynn — initially became eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame contention in 2006. When the ceremony takes place Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Vandross, who died in 2005, will join a diverse array of 2026 inductees including Phil Collins, Sade, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan. Honorees in the early influence award circle are Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz and Fela Kuti.