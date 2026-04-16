Listen Live
Close
RSMS

Luther Vandross Estate Reacts To Hall Of Fame Inclusion

Luther Vandross Estate Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inclusion

The family is thrilled and eagerly awaiting the ceremony in November, marking a long-awaited recognition for the late music icon

Published on April 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Luther Vandross
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

The estate of Luther Vandross has expressed deep emotion over his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026, with manager David Gottlieb envisioning Vandross’ joyful reaction. The family is thrilled and eagerly awaiting the ceremony in November, marking a long-awaited recognition for the late music icon. Vandross, known for hits like “Never Too Much,” will join a diverse group of inductees, including Phil Collins and Sade, with renewed interest in his work contributing to the timing of the honor. Gottlieb highlighted Vandross’ enduring connection through his music, emphasizing the importance of love in today’s world.“The first would be very similar to when he won his first Grammy,” According to Billboard,  says Gottlieb. “You’d see Luther’s smiling face and then hear him singing a line from a song. Maybe ‘So Amazing’ or maybe he’d be riffing on ‘Bad Boy/Having a Party.’” When he accepted his Grammy at the 1991 ceremony, Vandross sang a snippet from “Here and Now” to a standing ovation.

Or,” Gottlieb continues with a laugh, “he might just say with that same smile, ‘It’s about that time, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.’”

Vandross — whose catalog of classics includes “Never Too Much,” “Any Love” and “If This World Were Mine,” his duet with Cheryl Lynn — initially became eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame contention in 2006. When the ceremony takes place Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Vandross, who died in 2005, will join a diverse array of 2026 inductees including Phil Collins, Sade, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan. Honorees in the early influence award circle are Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz and Fela Kuti.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
HATTAS MADD VACATION 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Hatta’s Madd Vacation: Win The Ultimate Walt Disney World Experience

Comment
Stéphane Rolland - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Entertainment  |  KG Smooth

Andra Day Wins Over Ex-Manager

Comment
The R&B Tour
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Chris Brown and Usher Bring The R and B Tour to Houston October 9

Comment
8 Items
Athletes  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft

Comment
Las Vegas Celebrates Bruno Mars Day On The Strip
Entertainment  |  Min. Anthony Valary

Bruno Mars breaks Silence On Debt Rumours

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close