Snoop Dogg Lights Up CinemaCon With Surprise Concert

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Snoop Dogg is set to have his own biopic, a project long awaited by fans eager to see the rapper’s rise to fame on the big screen. Produced by Snoop himself, Brian Grazer, and Death Row Records, the film is directed by Craig Brewer and stars Jonathan Daviss as Snoop Dogg. Directed by Craig Brewer and starring Jonathan Daviss as Snoop Dogg, the film’s title remains confidential. “I wish I could give you more details,” said Snoop, but was unable to offer substantial specifics. While the film’s title remains a secret, Snoop promises a trailer will be revealed at CinemaCon next year. With his diverse career and persona, from rapper to athlete, Snoop’s biopic promises to showcase his many transformations for audiences to enjoy.

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Cardi B Sets Sights on Spanish Album Next

Cardi B surprised fans at her Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Miami with special guests including Ozuna, Vybz Kartel, and Trina. The Latin star Ozuna performed Taki Taki, while Vybz Kartel energized the crowd with Clarks and Fever. Trina joined Cardi on stage for a throwback performance of Look Back at Me, and Cardi hinted at a future Spanish-language project, showcasing her bilingual appeal. The rapper also shouted out Quavo, who was in the audience, and teased her upcoming album’s direction towards the Spanish market.

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The Game Argues Hip-Hop Is ‘Down 50 Percent’ After Drake, Kendrick Beef

The Game sparked debate in the music industry by claiming that hip-hop has declined in quality and impact following the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. He argued that Drake’s absence has left a void in the genre, shifting focus away from music to online discourse and diss tracks. Some industry insiders worry that hip-hop has become more engagement-driven than chart-dominating, prompting labels to reassess their strategies. Despite the debate, Drake’s continued success suggests that his influence remains strong, raising questions about the future of hip-hop and the balance between competition and collaboration in the genre.

