Damon Jones’ Gambling Scandal

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones is set to plead guilty in a gambling sweep that resulted in the arrests of over 30 individuals, including reputed mobsters and basketball figures. Jones faces charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in connection with rigged poker games and providing sports bettors with insider injury information about LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The change-of-plea hearing for Jones is scheduled for April 28 in Brooklyn federal court, after previously pleading not guilty to the indictments. Jones, who played for 10 NBA teams in 11 seasons, allegedly sold non-public information to bettors and participated in rigged poker games involving former NBA players.