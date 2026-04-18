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Kandi Crush Battle: En Vogue vs. SWV

Published on April 17, 2026
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2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
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At 11AM, I had to take it back to a golden era of R&B with this Kandi Crush Battle, because today’s matchup was all about the ladies — En Vogue vs. SWV. Now both of these groups helped define the ‘90s in their own way. En Vogue came in with precision, harmonies, and that polished, almost couture feel to their sound. With multi-platinum albums and hits that crossed over into pop and R&B, they set a standard for vocal groups. Then you have SWV, who brought a more raw, street-soul energy — still smooth, still melodic, but with a sound that felt a little more relatable and rooted in that New York vibe. Between the two of them, we’re talking millions of records sold and a lasting impact on R&B that you can still hear today.

For this battle, I chose three songs from each group that really showcase what they do best. From En Vogue, I went with “Hold On,” “Give It Up (Turn It Loose),” and “Giving Him Something He Can Feel.” Those records highlight their harmonies, control, and overall presence. From SWV, I matched that energy with “Anything,” “Right Here,” and “Weak,” songs that lean into emotion, storytelling, and that signature SWV sound. When I put these two side by side, it really comes down to preference — do you like that polished, powerhouse delivery, or do you lean toward that smooth, heartfelt vibe? Either way, when I opened up those phone lines, I already knew… this one was gonna be hard to call.

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