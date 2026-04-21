Empowering Our Future: The $250K G Squared Scholarship

Providing $10K scholarships for high school seniors and $5K for community college students to pursue entertainment careers.

Scholarships cover a wide range of entertainment fields, from performance to business and technical production.

Encouraging youth to chase their dreams and ensuring community representation in the industry.

Source: kali9 / Getty

Hey family! You already know we have so much incredible talent right here in our community. From the choirs in our local churches to the kids making beats in their bedrooms, our culture is bursting with creativity. But sometimes, that passion needs a little financial push to turn into a lifelong purpose.

That is exactly why I am so thrilled to share some amazing news with you today. Gary Guidry, the brilliant mind behind the Black Promoters Collective, and the G Squared Foundation are giving back to our community in a massive way. They are stepping up to empower our youth by offering an incredible $250,000 in scholarships.

If you have a young person in your life who dreams of making their mark in the entertainment industry, you need to hear this. Grab a cup of tea, pull up a chair, and let us talk about how we can help our kids get this money for college.

What is the G Squared Foundation Scholarship?

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We always talk about the importance of lifting as we climb, and the G Squared Foundation is doing just that. Born and raised right here in Acres Homes and Studewood, Gary Guidry understands the hustle. He knows that the city has blessed him, and now, he is pouring those blessings right back into our future leaders.

The G Squared Foundation has set aside a quarter of a million dollars to celebrate and support diverse young talent. They break down the financial support into two main categories:

$10,000 Scholarships: Specifically designed for high school seniors who are getting ready to head off to college.

Specifically designed for high school seniors who are getting ready to head off to college. $5,000 Scholarships: Tailored for first-year community college students who need a little extra boost to finish their program or transition to a four-year university.

College is expensive, and every single dollar counts. This scholarship is about taking the heavy financial burden off the shoulders of our families so our kids can focus on what really matters: their education and their craft.

Calling All Future Entertainment Leaders

When we hear “entertainment industry,” we often just think about the superstar holding the microphone. But this inclusive scholarship program goes so much deeper than that.

The G Squared Foundation wants to empower voices and talents across every single corner of the entertainment business. Whether your child wants to be center stage or calling the shots behind the scenes, this scholarship is for them.

Who Should Apply?

Does your teenager spend hours producing tracks on their laptop? Do they want to learn the intricate details of sound engineering, stage lighting, or set design? Maybe they have a sharp mind for contracts and want to become an entertainment lawyer representing our biggest stars.

If your child has a passion for any of these areas, they need to apply:

Singing, dancing, and performance

Music production and beat-making

Sound and lighting engineering

Entertainment law and business management

Technical production and stage management

You never know where a passion might lead. A kid making beats today could be the top entertainment executive of tomorrow. This scholarship gives them the resources to explore that journey.

Turning Passion into Purpose

We have to encourage our youth to chase their dreams with everything they have. So many young people have the vision, but they lack the financial backing to get into the right rooms. By supporting them, we ensure our community continues to have a strong, authentic voice in the entertainment world.

Parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents—this is where you come in. We know teenagers can sometimes drag their feet when it comes to filling out paperwork. It is up to us to push them, guide them, and make sure they do not miss out on this culturally connected opportunity.

The application process is simple and straightforward. It involves filling out some basic information and uploading a short video. That video is their chance to shine! It allows the foundation to see their genuine passion for their gift.

How to Apply Today

Do not wait until the last minute, family. Let us get our kids prepared and ready for the next level. We want to see this $250,000 go directly into the hands of our hardworking students who deserve it the most.

Here is what you need to do:

Sit down with your high school senior or first-year community college student. Head over to gsquaredfoundation.org. Review the simple application requirements together. Help them record a passionate, authentic video showcasing their talent and drive. Submit the application and claim their future!

Let us celebrate the incredible work the G Squared Foundation is doing. Together, we can help our young people turn their passions into their life’s purpose. Get over to the website, get that application in, and let us watch our kids soar!