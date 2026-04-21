Jaafar Jackson Meets Michael Jackson Lookalike Fabio Jackson

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Actor Jaafar Jackson, who plays Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic “Michael,” met an online impersonator at an event in Los Angeles. Jaafar, Michael Jackson’s nephew, has received praise for embodying the role of his late uncle in the film. The two media sensations came face-to-face, with fans noting their uncanny resemblance and artistic qualities aligning perfectly. Jaafar’s debut in professional acting has garnered positive feedback, with many praising his portrayal of the iconic singer in the movie’s trailer.

Drake turns Toronto into a frozen spectacle for ICEMAN

Drake is set to reveal the release date of his highly anticipated album, Iceman, hidden inside a massive block of ice in downtown Toronto. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal as construction personnel work on piecing together the glacier blue ice structure. Drake has been dropping hints about Iceman on his Instagram Story, and recent events like frozen courtside seats at a Raptors game suggest the album’s imminent arrival. With temperatures rising, the countdown to the official release date of Iceman has begun, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

Erykah Badu announces Forest Hills Stadium Show

Erykah Badu has announced a new NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on September 18, with special guests expected to open. Tickets go on sale on April 24, with presales starting on April 22. While she hasn’t announced a full tour, she has other shows lined up in May and September. Fans are eagerly awaiting news on a new album produced by The Alchemist. Should be great