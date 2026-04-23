Why Janet Jackson is Not Included in the Michael Jackson Biopic

Source: JanetJackson.com / client provided

Janet Jackson is not expected to be included in the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” despite being a pivotal part of the King of Pop’s story. LaToya Jackson revealed that Janet declined to be featured in the movie, and director Antoine Fuqua mentioned that she was supportive of Jaafar Jackson’s casting as Michael. Janet has not released any statement regarding her decision to not participate in the film, and did not attend the red carpet premiere or participate in the promotional campaign. “Michael” is a cinematic portrayal of Michael Jackson’s life and legacy, showcasing his journey from the Jackson Five to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The film is set to release in theaters on April 24.

Donald Glover on Rihanna Meeting His Son Before Shooting ‘Guava Island’

Donald Glover shared his experience working with Rihanna on the film Guava Island, praising her for her relaxed and malleable approach to the role. Glover revealed that his son met Rihanna before filming, and his son’s reaction to her presence was memorable. The film follows Glover’s character, Deni Maroon, a musician who wants to host a music festival on a fictional Caribbean island, with Rihanna playing his girlfriend, Kofi Novia. Rihanna’s partner, ASAP Rocky, also praised her in the W Magazine cover story, calling her “magic” and the “most charming and genuine person on Earth.”

Eminem celebrates 18 years of sobriety with commemorative sobriety coin

Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers III, celebrated his 18 years of sobriety by sharing a photo on Instagram holding a sobriety token. The token featured the phrase “To thine own self be true” and the words “unity, service, recovery” surrounding the number 18 in Roman numerals. The rapper captioned the post with “XVIII (gold medal emoji),” receiving congratulations from stars like Questlove and Big Sean in the comments.