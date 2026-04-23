Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Rocki

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky introduce their daughter Rocki Irish in a touching photo on the cover of W magazine’s Pop Issue. Rocki, born in September 2025, is the couple’s third child, joining older brothers Riot and RZA. A$AP Rocky discusses how fatherhood has changed Rihanna and praises her as a magical and genuine person. The couple’s family dynamic has quickly expanded with three children born within a four-year span, as A$AP Rocky prepares for his upcoming Don’t Be Dumb World Tour starting in May 2026. The W magazine cover offers fans a rare glimpse into the personal life of the influential couple, celebrating their expanding family and the joys of motherhood.

Pharrell Williams’ Life Story Arrives on Netflix in LEGO Documentary Form

Pharrell Williams’ life is now the subject of a 93-minute film on Netflix called Piece by Piece, which uses animated LEGO bricks to tell his story. Directed by Morgan Neville, the film features Williams discussing his life and career, from his childhood in Virginia Beach to his musical collaborations and hits like “Happy” and “Get Lucky.” The movie includes appearances by LEGO versions of artists like Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Jay-Z, and is the first LEGO film to be released by Universal Pictures. Netflix will stream the film for a limited time in the United States

Drake turns Toronto into a frozen spectacle for ICEMAN

Firefighters in Toronto are concerned about an ice sculpture promoting Drake’s upcoming album, “Iceman,” as people are attempting to melt it with flammable liquids and open flames. The Fire Chief has warned that these activities pose a danger to public safety and crews are taking measures to address the risk. Toronto police have reported people climbing the structure and breaking off pieces with pickaxes. Drake’s album has been highly anticipated, but the dangerous behavior around the ice sculpture has raised concerns about the potential for harm.