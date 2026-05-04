Madd Hatta Drops Jewels on Building Wealth with Your 401(k)

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Every weekday at 5:26 PM, radio legend The Madd Hatta delivers serious wisdom on his hit segment, Droppin’ Jewels. But when Monday rolls around, it is time to get your finances in check with the Mind Yo Money edition. This week, Hatta focuses on a major wealth-building tool that too many in our community leave on the table: the employer-sponsored 401(k) plan.

Securing Your Free Money

Hatta makes one thing clear: if your job offers a 401(k) match and you are not contributing, you are walking past free money every single payday. That match is a guaranteed return on your investment and a vital part of your total compensation package. Historically, data shows that while roughly 60% of white households hold retirement accounts, only about 44% of Black households do. It is time we change that narrative, empower our community, and claim the benefits we earn.

The Power of Compound Interest

You do not need a massive salary to start building assets. Hatta advises starting small—even contributing just 3% of your paycheck—and bumping it up whenever you secure a raise. Consistency always beats intensity. Why? Because of the magic of compound interest.

Recent data shows that consistent 401(k) contributions are the primary driver of millionaire status for everyday workers. Compound interest multiplies your money exponentially over decades. It works whether you participate or not, but the goal is to make it work for your family’s legacy.

Build Your Financial Future Today

Future you depends on present you to stop procrastinating. Building generational wealth starts with the tools right in front of us. If your employer offers a match, sign up immediately. Start investing in assets that pay you back. As Hatta reminds us with a classic nod to DJ Quik: “If it don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense.” Let’s celebrate our financial growth and secure the bag for generations to come.