Droppin’ Jewels: Algorithms & Resurfaced Relationship Drama

Trending content often recycles old stories to generate new views and ad revenue

Algorithms prioritize engagement over recency, pushing divisive content to keep users glued

Before reacting, check dates, sources, and understand the motives behind the hype

Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Every day at 5:26 PM, I get on the mic for my daily feature, “Droppin’ Jewels.” It is my time to share a little wisdom, spark some thought, and connect genuinely with our community. On my recent Trending Thursday edition, I dropped jewels on a situation that had everyone talking—again.

The spotlight was glaring on Will Smith, but mostly on Jada Pinkett-Smith. Suddenly, our timelines were flooded with viral clips of Jada discussing their marriage, living in separate homes, and her saying she was taking the “L” to protect Will.



Folks were arguing in the comments, taking sides, and getting highly emotional. But here is the catch: many of these interview clips were years old. It felt like we were reliving the past, and that is exactly what the social media machine wanted us to do.

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Why does this happen? Everything that trends does not happen by accident. Social media algorithms do not care about time; they care exclusively about your attention. Rage bait is the best. When an old clip carries heavy emotional weight, the platforms push it right back into your face to keep you glued to your screen. Professionals tell us that algorithms process real-time signals—like dwell time and comments—to prioritize pure engagement over recency.



The statistics back this up. Right now, over 5.4 billion people engage with personalized feeds daily. On platforms like TikTok, emotionally charged content is 15% more likely to go viral, regardless of when it originally dropped. Other platforms deliberately push divisive content because it drives massive interaction. The algorithm recognizes that relationship drama keeps us clicking, sharing, and reacting. It is a system designed to mine our emotions, using recycled stories to generate new ad revenue.



We have to be mindful of this digital trap. When an old story resurfaces and sparks fresh outrage, it is usually because the algorithm is hunting for new views using old pain. It is incredibly easy to get caught up in the hype and let it impact our own peace or how we view relationships within our community.



Here is my jewel for you today: Just because it is trending does not mean it is new. Just because it is viral does not mean it is current. Before you get emotional, before you pick a side, and definitely before you hit that repost button, take a second. Check the dates. Verify the source. Understand that somebody’s platform might just be working overtime to grab your attention. Let us stay culturally connected, protect our peace, and evaluate these trending stories with clear eyes.

Tune in to “Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta” at 5:26 weekdays on Majic 102.1.



