Droppin’ Jewels: A Trending Reflection on Racism and Accountability

Racist remarks by a Houston officer trigger a community response and demand for justice.

Systemic racism persists, as evidenced by disproportionate police treatment of Black Americans.

Activism and holding people accountable are crucial in addressing deep-rooted racism.

Source: Radio ONE / General

Every weekday at 5:26 PM, I, The Madd Hatta, take to the airwaves to drop jewels—truths, insights, and reflections that resonate with our community. But this past Trending Thursday hit differently. The topic? A viral social media rant by a Houston Police Department officer, Ashley Gonzalez, who spewed hatred toward Black people, using the N-word and bragging about her disdain. It was a gut punch, a stark reminder of the racism that still festers in our society.

The video, sent to Fox 26, spread like wildfire, igniting outrage across Houston and beyond. The HPD acted swiftly, relieving Gonzalez of duty and launching an investigation. But the damage was done. For many, including myself, it wasn’t just about one officer’s hateful words—it was about the systemic issues they represent.

As a Black man and a father, this incident hit home. It brought back memories of explaining to my three-year-old why the color of his skin might make him a target. It’s a conversation no parent should have to have, yet it’s a reality for so many of us. I grew up believing that by the time I reached my golden years, racism would be a relic of the past. But here we are in 2026, and it feels as entrenched as ever.

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The statistics back it up. Black people are disproportionately stopped, searched, and subjected to police violence. According to the NAACP, a Black person is five times more likely to be stopped without just cause than a white person. And while Black Americans make up 13% of the population, they account for 22% of fatal police shootings. The Prison Policy Initiative reports that Black drivers are searched or arrested at more than double the rate of other racial groups during traffic stops. These numbers aren’t just statistics—they’re lived experiences for millions.

But this story isn’t just about despair; it’s about accountability and action. Activists like Dr. Candice Matthews were front and center, demanding justice. By Friday evening, Gonzalez was fired—a significant victory but with more that always need to be done. It’s a testament to the power of community, community activists like Dr. Candice Matthews and Quanell X and the importance of holding people accountable for their actions.

As I signed off that Thursday, I left my listeners with this jewel: We must uplift ourselves, support our businesses, and grow our communities. Hate can only be answered with growth, accountability, and awareness. And one more thing—think before you post. Social media can amplify your voice, but it can also lead to dire consequences. Not everything needs to be shared with the world.

The Madd Hatta’s “Dropping Jewels can be heard weekdays at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.