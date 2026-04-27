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Nearly 2 In 5 Americans Cut Ties With Family

This is often a heart-wrenching and even agonizing process

Published on April 27, 2026
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Black Family
Source: Radio ONE Houston / General

A new survey shows more Americans are choosing to end strained relationships.  A survey of two-thousand adults taken in March for the therapy platform Talkspace found that nearly two in five adults say they have gone “no contact” with a family member or friend in the last year.  Talkspace’s chief medical officer said the results show that avoiding relationship challenges is becoming more common. Younger Americans were more likely than older generations to report cutting someone off.  The survey found that 60-percent of Gen Z respondents had gone “no contact,” compared to 50-percent of millennials, 38-percent of Gen X and 20-percent of baby boomers.

“This generation appears to have a low tolerance for otherwise poor behavior from their parents, They are often conflict-avoidant, which prevents them from trying to meaningfully work through their issues with their parents.”

Their parents, meanwhile, are often unwilling to examine their role in any of the conflict within the relationship. “This creates a situation where neither party is willing to compromise or take ownership.”

Thirty-six percent of overall respondents said the top reason for severing ties with someone was feeling disrespected. Nearly 30% said the relationship negatively affected their mental health or that the other person was too negative.The cutoffs often appear to last. Among those who said they went “no contact” in the past year, 59% said they are still not speaking to the person, according to the survey.

The findings also suggest that “no contact” may be part of a wider retreat from uncomfortable interactions. Nearly three-quarters of respondents, 73%, said their instinct during relationship problems is to distance themselves rather than communicate and work through the issue.”I always recommend my patients try ongoing family therapy, compromise and implementing boundaries

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