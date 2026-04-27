The Kandi Crush Battle: Hi-Five vs. Troop Showdown

Source: General / TVONE

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is giving pure New Jack Swing nostalgia, and baby this one is for the real R&B heads. At 11 o’clock we’re putting Hi-Five against Troop, and if you grew up on late ‘80s and early ‘90s soul, you already know this battle is gonna have people arguing at work, in the car and on the phone lines.

Let’s start with Troop, one of the most underrated male groups of their era. Coming out of Pasadena, they blended polished harmonies with street edge and helped define that New Jack Swing sound. “Mamacita” brought energy and flavor, “All I Do Is Think of You” remains one of the smoothest remakes in R&B history, and “Spread My Wings” showed just how much emotional depth the group had. Troop gave romance, choreography and vocals.

But don’t sleep on Hi-Five. This group had a run that was serious. Their debut went platinum, and they became one of the defining voices of youthful R&B. “She’s Playing Hard To Get” had everybody trying to sing lead in the mirror, “Can’t Wait Another Minute” was tender and timeless, and “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)” wasn’t just a hit — it went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That song alone is a cultural moment.

What I love about this matchup is both groups represent different shades of the same era. Troop brought slick sophistication and grown-man harmonies. Hi-Five gave youthful charm, radio dominance and crossover appeal. And the song choices in today’s battle reflect that beautifully.

Are you riding with the emotional pull of “All I Do Is Think of You”? Or is “The Kissing Game” impossible to beat? Can “Spread My Wings” soar over “Can’t Wait Another Minute”? That’s what makes a Kandi Crush Battle so good — there are no easy choices.

At 11, we play all three rounds… and then YOU vote. No wrong answers, just classic R&B pressure.