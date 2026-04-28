AV R&B Minute On Chris Brown ,Run DMC, And More

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Chris Brown Celebrates Birth Of His New Child With Girlfriend Jada Wallace

Chris Brown and his girlfriend Jada Wallace are welcoming their first child together. On Sunday, Wallace took to Instagram to show off her baby bump and the first image of her son. In the comment section Brown wrote “Taurus Gang.” The singer and Wallace have kept their relationship private for the most part but the couple was first spotted together as far back as December 2024. This is Brown’s fourth child.

Third Suspect In Murder Of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay Pleads Guilty

The third suspect in the 2022 murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay is pleading guilty. Jay Bryant pleaded guilty in a New York City courtroom, telling the judge that he helped others get into the DJ’s Queens music studio so they could ambush him. It was over a drug deal gone south with Bryant set to go on trial this year on federal drug conspiracy charges tied to Jason Mizell’s murder. Mizell is Jam Master Jay’s real surname. Bryant didn’t say who killed the DJ but in 2024, two other men were convicted, Karl Jordan, Junior and Ronald Washington. Jordan’s murder conviction was overturned last year.

Taylor Swift Files Trademark For Image, Likeness To Fight Against AI

Taylor Swift is taking new steps to protect her voice and likeness from AI. The global popstar filed trademark applications Friday for two audio clips of her voice, as well as an image of her onstage with a guitar and sparkly bodysuit. The filings come after numerous deepfakes have appeared of the Grammy winner in recent years, including sexually suggestive deepfakes and fake photos of her supporting President Trump’s candidacy. This is the first instance she’s pursued a “sound mark protection” in the span of her career. Swift is one of many celebrities to confront the issue, with actor Matthew McConaughey filing a series of trademarks to protect his own likeness back in January.