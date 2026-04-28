Jam Master Jay Murder Update

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Jay Bryant, a resident of Far Rockaway, Queens, pleaded guilty to providing access to a studio where Jam Master Jay was recording, leading to his murder by Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington. Bryant admitted his role in the killing during a court appearance. The murder of Jam Master Jay, a member of the influential rap group Run-DMC, occurred in 2002 in retaliation for a drug deal. Bryant faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for his involvement in the crime.