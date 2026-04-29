T.I. Files Lawsuit Against Cinq Music

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

T.I. has filed a lawsuit against Cinq Music, accusing the independent record label of blocking his attempt to buy back his music catalog at a low price. The Atlanta rapper alleges that Cinq is artificially inflating the price of his catalog, which includes his successful albums like King and Paper Trail. T.I.’s attorney claims that Cinq violated the contract agreement by manipulating royalty deductions to increase the buyback price. The rapper is gearing up for the release of his final album, Kill The King, while the legal battle with Cinq Music continues.



