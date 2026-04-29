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Janet Jackson Will Be At Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Janet Jackson to appear at Grammy Hall of Fame Gala for induction of ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’

Published on April 29, 2026
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Janet Jackson Performing At Wembley Arena 1990
Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

Janet Jackson’s iconic album Rhythm Nation 1814 will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year, with Janet herself attending the ceremony on May 8 in LA. The album, known for its record-breaking seven top-five singles, is the only album in history to achieve this feat. The gala will feature performances by various artists, and an online auction benefiting the Grammy Museum will run from May 5 to May 21, featuring items like signed guitars and tickets to next year’s Grammys.

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