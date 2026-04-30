Keyshia Cole Back With Las Vegas Show

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Keyshia Cole is set to return to Wynn Las Vegas this summer for two performances at Encore Theater on June 26 and June 27. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on May 1 through Ticketmaster and Cole’s official tour website. The R&B singer-songwriter, known as the Princess of Hip-Hop Soul, has had commercial success with albums like The Way It Is and Just Like You, earning multiple GRAMMY nominations. Cole has released seven studio albums and starred in BET reality series, with her most recent project being the 20th-anniversary tour of The Way It Is.

https://www.fox5vegas.com/2026/04/28/keyshia-cole-announces-wynn-las-vegas-concert