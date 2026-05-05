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Kandi Crush Battle: Cinco Edition R&B Mix

Kandi Crush Battle: Cinco Edition R&B Mix

Published on May 5, 2026
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Whodini Backstage At The UIC Pavilion
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Okay I LOVE when we switch it up a little, and this Cinco Edition is giving variety, nostalgia and straight vibes. We’re mixing legends across eras, all tied together with that “five” theme — and it works.

You’ve got Whodini with “Five Minutes of Funk,” which takes us back to that early hip-hop party energy. Then sliding into The Jackson 5 with “I Want You Back” and “Dancing Machine,” and that’s just undeniable. That’s foundation music right there.

Then you bring in 90s R&B with Hi-Five, giving us “I Like The Way” and “She’s Playing Hard To Get.” That’s pure New Jack Swing energy — fun, youthful, catchy.

And don’t sleep on Five Star with “Let Me Be The One.” That’s international flavor with that polished pop-R&B sound.

This one isn’t about who’s better — it’s about eras colliding. Old school, new jack, R&B, hip-hop… it’s all in here. And honestly? The listeners are gonna have a HARD time picking.

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