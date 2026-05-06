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Kandi Crush Battle: Ready For The World vs TTT

Published on May 6, 2026
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Toni Toni Toni
Source: General / Radio One Digital

Now THIS right here is a real R&B heads conversation. You’ve got **Ready for the World vs Tony! Toni! Toné! — two groups that shaped different eras but both brought timeless records.

Ready For The World came in with that electronic, synth-heavy 80s sound. “Oh Sheila” is still one of those records you hear and instantly recognize. Then you’ve got “Digital Display” and “Love You Down” — smooth, slow, and ahead of their time sonically.

Then Tony! Toni! Toné! steps in with that 90s soul. “Feels Good” is a whole party, while “Whatever You Want” and “Little Walter” show off that blend of live instrumentation and storytelling. Raphael Saadiq and them brought musicianship back into R&B in a major way.

This battle is really about evolution. Ready For The World set a tone. Tony! Toni! Toné! refined it. And depending on what you grew up on… your vote is already locked.

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