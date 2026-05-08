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Kandi Crush Battle: Dazz Band vs Zapp Band

Published on May 8, 2026
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Majic Under The Stars 2016
Source: Sanerica D. / Sanerica D.

Let’s go ahead and take it back to the funk — because this one is GROOVE heavy.

You’ve got Zapp going up against Dazz Band, and this is a battle of influence more than anything.

Zapp, led by Roger Troutman, changed the game with that talkbox sound. “Computer Love” is legendary. “More Bounce to the Ounce” is foundational. And “Doo Wah Ditty” keeps that funk energy alive. Their sound influenced generations — from hip-hop to West Coast G-funk.

Then Dazz Band comes through with hits like “Joystick,” “Heartbeat,” and of course “Let It Whip.” And let me tell you — “Let It Whip” STILL gets the party moving. Their sound is cleaner, more dance-driven, but still rooted in funk.

This one is tough because both groups made music you FEEL. Zapp gave you innovation. Dazz Band gave you dance floor classics. And at 11:00? Houston is gonna have to choose which groove hits harder.

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