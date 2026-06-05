KLASSIC KUTS: The Female MC Who Answered Run-D.M.C.

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Before hip-hop had marketing budgets, award shows, and corporate playlists, it had park jams, basement parties, and DJs breaking records the hard way. And somewhere in that raw early-80s energy, Dimples D stepped to the mic with a party rocker the charts somehow missed: Sucker D.J.’s (I Will Survive).

Released on Party Time Records and produced by the legendary Marley Marl, the track landed in 1983 when hip-hop was still building its DNA. Marley Marl—who would later shape the golden era—was already sharpening his signature drum sound. You could hear the future in those hard, stripped beats.

The record also had purpose. “Sucker D.J.’s (I Will Survive)” was an answer song to Run-D.M.C.’s Sucker M.C.’s (Krush-Groove 1), flipping the script and proving the mic wasn’t just a boys’ club. Female MCs were still rare, and Dimples D brought attitude, confidence, and pure party energy to the culture at a time when women grabbing the mic was still groundbreaking.

The charts may have slept on it, but the streets didn’t. This was a party starter—one of those joints DJs could drop and instantly feel the room lift. Playful disses, dance-floor energy, and DJ culture all wrapped in one record.

Then, almost as quickly as she arrived, Dimples D—born Crystal Smith—vanished into hip-hop obscurity. She never released another single. Rumors floated for years that she settled somewhere in Texas, but the trail went cold. No interviews. No comeback. Just mystery.

And honestly? She left on a high note—dropping one classic gem and disappearing into hip-hop folklore.

Some artists build careers.

Some build legends.

Dimples D did both in one record.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Dimples D – Sucker D.J.’s (I Will Survive). Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta