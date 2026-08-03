AV’s H -Town Headlines

Texas schools must use Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to determine safe practice conditions.

A man died after his vehicle overturned into a retention pond in north Harris County.

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

Source: Waltrip HS / facebook

Texas Schools Required To Use New Heat Safety Rules For Athletic Activities

(Houston, TX) — As of Saturday, Texas schools are required to follow new heat safety rules for football and marching band practices. By order of the University Interscholastic League, schools must use the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, instead of the heat index, to determine whether it’s safe to practice. The new method measures how much heat stress a person’s body experiences outdoors in the sun. The heat index measures temperature and humidity in the shade.

Man Dies After Vehicle Overturns In North Harris County Retention Pond

(Houston, TX) — One man is dead after a vehicle overturned into a north Harris County retention pond on Sunday. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to Northcrest Drive near State Highway 99 after reports of an upside-down vehicle in the water. Officials say the man was recovered from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released, and investigators don’t yet know if he was the driver.

HPD Investigates Shooting Death Of Man In NW Houston

(Houston, TX) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex in northwest Houston early Sunday morning. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to reports of gunshots at Oakwood Gardens on Antoine Drive near West Tidwell. They found a man outside who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. So far no word about a suspect or motive.

Texas Bans Certain Categories Of THC Products

(Austin, TX) — Certain hemp-derived THC products are illegal in Texas as of Friday. The state banned products containing delta-8 and delta-10 THC variants, making possession punishable with jail time and fines. Delta-9 THC, the most widely sold THC product in Texas, is still legal. The state Supreme Court ruled in May that the Texas Department of State Health Services could reclassify all hemp-derived THC, other than delta-9, as a schedule-one drug, outlawing its possession and sale in Texas. The state’s hemp industry has been confused about the matter over the past few months because of conflicting court decisions.

Harris County Precinct 4 Providing Free Snow Cones Today

(Spring, TX) — Harris County Precinct 4 is serving up free snow cones today at an event in the northwest part of the county. County Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Constable Mark Herman, together with Sunny Daze, will hand out snow cones from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until they run out. The cold treats will be available behind the Barbara Bush Library, on Bush Library Lane at Cypresswood Drive. Organizers say the idea is to welcome the new school year while getting to know Precinct 4 deputies. Officials say no county funds are being spent on the event.

Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Rejoining Texans

(Houston, TX) — Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is reportedly on his way back to the Houston Texans defensive lineup. Clowney was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft by the Texans. After five seasons in Houston, Clowney moved on to play for Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Carolina, and most recently Dallas. Clowney has played in 153 games in his NFL career.