Nia Long Demands Equal Pay

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Nia Long is reportedly in a pay dispute with Lionsgate over her role in the upcoming Michael biopic, with concerns about salary agreements and on-screen changes. The conflict revolves around a “favored nations” clause in Long’s contract, which allegedly led to her receiving less compensation than co-stars Colman Domingo and Miles Teller. Long, who plays Katherine Jackson in the film, is contemplating mediation after discovering the pay gap. Script revisions and reshoots, as well as changes to her character’s role, have added complexity to the situation, with the dispute unfolding behind the scenes.