Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Nia Long Demands Equal Pay

Nia Long in Dispute With Lionsgate Over Equal Pay Clause Violation in ‘Michael’ Deal

Published on May 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 22, 2026
Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Nia Long is reportedly in a pay dispute with Lionsgate over her role in the upcoming Michael biopic, with concerns about salary agreements and on-screen changes. The conflict revolves around a “favored nations” clause in Long’s contract, which allegedly led to her receiving less compensation than co-stars Colman Domingo and Miles Teller. Long, who plays Katherine Jackson in the film, is contemplating mediation after discovering the pay gap. Script revisions and reshoots, as well as changes to her character’s role, have added complexity to the situation, with the dispute unfolding behind the scenes.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
The Madd Hatta Show
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Erykah Badu Saved Comedian Michael Colyar’s Life Before The Fame

Comment
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Designer Drip: Every High-Fashion Moment In Doechii And Lady Gaga’s 'Runway' Video

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

The AUDACITY — Slim Thug Says He’d 'Never' Date Megan Thee Stallion Post-Klay Thompson Split (After Shooting His Shot On Repeat)

Comment
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

The Hotties Are Standing Beside Her: Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship News

Comment
2 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

Spelman College Sparks Outrage For Crowning 2 Miss Spelman Pageant Queens After 'Scoring Discrepancy'

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close