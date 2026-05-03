Condo Construction Fire in 3rd Ward

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a townhome fire in Houston’s Third Ward. The fire occurred in a townhome under construction with no windows. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but is expected to recover. Neighbors reported seeing squatters inside the townhome, but it is unclear if they were present during the fire. Fire officials are unsure if anyone else was inside the townhome at the time of the fire.

https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2026/05/03/houston-fire-crews-respond-to-condo-construction-fire