AV Daily Power Point “The Lord Will Make It Happen”

Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“The smallest family will become a thousand people, and the tiniest group will become a mighty nation. At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen.”

Isaiah 60:22

Isn’t it encouraging to know that our Lord, in His wisdom, has a plan and a timing that is perfect? He tells us that even if we feel like the “smallest,” we have a grand purpose in His divine plan. Our small beginnings, our moments of doubt, or our feelings of insignificance are never limitations in God’s eyes. In fact, they are often the starting points of something grand He is about to do.

His promise to turn the smallest family into a large one, the least into a mighty nation, is a testament of His transformative power. It also reminds us that God’s timing is always best. “At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen” – these words reassure us that when God moves, He moves swiftly. But He also moves in His time. He sees the bigger picture that we often don’t see.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

So as you move through your day, take courage. Even if you feel like the smallest, the least significant, remember that in God’s hands, you are part of a mighty plan. Trust in His timing. He has promised to act, and when He does, it will be swift and it will be right.

Dear God,

Thank you for Your promises, for reminding me that my value and my potential are not determined by the world’s standards, but by You.

Help me to trust in Your perfect timing, and remind me that even if I feel small or insignificant, I am part of Your mighty plan.

Guide me today as I step into the roles You have designed for me, trusting that You are transforming me and using me for Your glory.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.